Throughout my teaching and writing over the decades, I have tried to universalize the idea that using low-cost index funds that buy and hold all the stocks of companies in the market is the optimal method of investing. Over 10- and 20-year periods, that investment strategy produces higher returns than more than 90% of the portfolios that are actively managed by professional investors. It is easy to implement and accessible to anyone and everyone.
How to turn prediction market losers into winners
SummaryYoung people should be steered toward a more mundane way of finding returns, Burton G. Malkiel writes in a guest commentary.
Throughout my teaching and writing over the decades, I have tried to universalize the idea that using low-cost index funds that buy and hold all the stocks of companies in the market is the optimal method of investing. Over 10- and 20-year periods, that investment strategy produces higher returns than more than 90% of the portfolios that are actively managed by professional investors. It is easy to implement and accessible to anyone and everyone.
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