How to turn prediction market losers into winners

In general, betting profits go to the platforms, not the bettors. Consider a sporting bet on a game in which two teams are evenly matched. The betting odds are 50-50 for each team to win, so both teams would be listed as “- 100.” That means if you bet $1,000 and win, your payout is $900. Of course, if you lose, you forfeit the whole $1,000. Thus, even if you are correct half the time, you will be a consistent loser.