How Wall Street Won a Battle Over Venezuelan Sanctions
Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Feb 2024, 08:57 PM IST
SummaryBondholders warned Washington that Russia and its allies were benefiting from U.S. trading ban.
After the U.S. dropped a broad array of sanctions against Venezuela in October, it warned that it could reimpose all of them, except one. The White House admitted that its ban on buying Venezuelan bonds was a failure that had potentially benefited enemies of the U.S.
