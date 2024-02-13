How Wall Street Won a Battle Over Venezuelan Sanctions

The bondholders told U.S. officials that they believed there was a strong risk that investors in the Middle East and Cyprus were frontmen for Moscow. And they provided Washington with records and images of trade tickets showing how the same buyers based in Qatar, the U.A.E. and Cyprus who had purchased Venezuelan bonds in 2022 and 2023 had also been active buyers of Russia’s own bonds after Washington slapped on similar sanctions against Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.