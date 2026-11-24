Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a major force influencing the global economy, with implications for the gold market extending beyond its use in semiconductor chips and data centres. While AI-driven demand for gold remains relatively small, its indirect impact on energy costs, inflation, interest rates and geopolitics could have a far greater bearing on prices.

Joseph Cavatoni, Senior Market Strategist and Head of Public Policy, Americas, at the World Gold Council, examined how the AI revolution could reshape gold demand and market dynamics, identifying four key areas that investors should watch.

AI has become a major source of US growth, with a handful of companies driving much of the expansion in recent years. With a force this large reshaping the economy, it is no surprise that investors are asking what AI means for gold.

And there is a direct link: the metal sits inside the chips and data centres powering the AI buildout. But AI’s indirect effects on energy costs, inflation, real rates and geopolitics, I believe, will carry far more weight for the gold market, because they feed into the drivers that move the gold price.

The direct link between gold and AI is real but small in the context of the overall market. Gold is used as a component in the high-end chips, memory, connectors and networking equipment inside AI data centres because few materials can match its conductivity and resistance to corrosion. Some of my WGC colleagues recently examined the current demand situation in the electronics sector, which they describe as a “tug-of-war”.

AI-driven energy demand and inflation support gold prices The first is energy and inflation. The AI buildout requires enormous amounts of power and physical infrastructure, and that demand is inflationary in the near term. Higher electricity costs feed into consumer prices, and heavy capital spending competes for the same resources as the rest of the economy. This kind of persistent inflation uncertainty has historically been supportive of gold in its role as an inflation hedge.

Impact of AI on productivity and rates The second is the impact of AI on productivity and rates, and it runs in the opposite direction. Productivity gains from AI implementation could accelerate growth, resulting in lower unit labour costs and easing inflation. Real interest rates would likely rise in that scenario, creating a headwind for gold.

AI-related uncertainty and geopolitics influence gold demand The third is uncertainty and geopolitics. Whether economies embrace AI or not is now a political question as well as a technological one. Export controls and US-China competition over advanced chips add to that uncertainty, and periods of uncertainty have historically drawn both central banks and households toward gold.

For central banks, this environment strengthens the case for diversifying reserves into a neutral asset with no counterparty risk, a trend that was firmly in place before AI entered the picture. For households, particularly in emerging markets, AI raises questions about the future of work and savings. This uncertainty results in an instinct to preserve wealth; a role gold has long filled for many.

AI advancements in mining increase gold supply The fourth, mining and supply, may play out more gradually. Mining companies already apply AI to exploration targeting, ore-body modelling, predictive maintenance and autonomous operation.

Over time, AI-driven advancements could lower costs and modestly lift future supply. Still, geology, permitting and capital intensity will continue to constrain how much new gold reaches the market, regardless of any such advancements. We see this as a potential headwind, albeit modest, to gold demand.

These forces are not all moving in the same direction. Energy and inflation, uncertainty and geopolitics can be supportive, while productivity, real rates and changes in mining and supply can work against them. The reality is that it is very difficult to know which of these forces will dominate at any particular moment. AI looks inflationary today and may prove disinflationary later. Politics could slow the buildout in one economy and speed it up in another.

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What should gold investors watch as AI reshapes the global economy? Looking ahead, Josephs expect AI to remain one of the defining forces in the economic environment in which gold trades. The signals worth watching in the gold market have not changed: real yields, the direction of the US dollar, investment flows and central bank purchases.

And each of these areas links directly to the forces we’ve outlined above. What AI will change is how those signals move, and most critically how often the market will need to rethink its assumptions.