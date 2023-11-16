HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares see up to 4% rise as declining crude prices lift investor sentiments
Stock Market Today- HPCL IOCL BPCL saw up to 4.1% gain in share prices on Thursday. Brent crude is now trading at $80.45 a barrel levels softening from close to $100 levels in September. News flow around value unlocking by HPCL through separate listing of lubricant business also lifts sentiments.
Oil marketing Companies as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) saw their share prices see strong gains of 2-4.1% in morning trades on Thursday
