Oil marketing Companies as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) saw their share prices see strong gains of 2-4.1% in morning trades on Thursday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The regular decline in crude prices is lifting sentiments for oil marketing companies said analysts. The Brent crude that had risen close to $100 a barrel in September however has now come back and was trading at $80.45 a barrel levels on Thursday . High crude prices impact the marketing margins of the OMCs. Marketing margins are the margins OMC earn by selling fuel at the retail outlets. Since the prices of auto fuels had seen little change despite rise in crude prices, the concerns had increased on margins they were earning.

As per analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services the Implied marketing gross margin (including inventory) for OMCs declined to Rs5.9 per liter in Q2 (from ₹8.8 a liter in 1QFY24), owing to higher Brent prices and unchanged retail fuel prices during the second quarter. OMCs were estimated to be earning marketing gross margin of ₹8.6 per liter on petrol, while making a loss of ₹3 a liter on diesel in 3QFY24 till a few days back.

As there were concerns regarding marketing margins for OMCs with rise oil prices, a decline in refining margins further had added to concerns. Benchmark Singapore GRMs too had had declined to $3.9 a barrel in 3QFY24 , which may adversely impact refining performance in the upcoming quarter, analysts at MOFSL had said

Lower crude prices are also positive for working capital requirement of OMC as higher crude prices lead to rise in spend by OMCs on crude oil imports. Further the weakening of dollar post US inflation numbers in past two days is another positive for the OMC as will keep import costs under check. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the decline in crude prices is positive for OMC prospects, the sentiments for HPCL have also got lifted on news flow around listing of its Lubricants business, said analysts. Further the mechanical completion of Vizag refinery expansion is expected to be completed by January-February’2024. Post expansion, the refinery will have the highest diesel yield in the country and the management expects incremental Gross Refining Margins of $3-4 a barrel on the commissioning of the bottom upgrade unit, said analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.