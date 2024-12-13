HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund Growth Direct performance review analysis for December: HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund Growth Direct, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gautam Bhupal, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Infrastructure. HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹119.71 crore. Under the guidance of Gautam Bhupal, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from growth and development of Infrastructure in India. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund returned 0.60%, showing a positive delta of 1.80%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.84%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 19.87% 4.08% 15.79% 1 Year 9.17% 16.38% -7.21% 3 Years 24.43% 40.22% -15.79% 5 Years 3.44% 101.49% -98.05%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 25.68% Electronic Instr. & Controls 13.35% Construction - Raw Materials 7.4% Electric Utilities 7.39% Oil & Gas Operations 6.73% Misc. Fabricated Products 6.29% Aerospace & Defense 4.8% Natural Gas Utilities 4.79% Iron & Steel 4.12% Misc. Transportation 3.45% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 3.3% Railroads 3.23% Trucking 3.21% Appliance & Tool 1.89% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.83% Misc. Capital Goods 1.12%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.49, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.07, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 17.60% for one year, 26.96% for three years, and 26.75% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value ACC 3.11% 15000 3.63

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Indraprastha Gas 120000.0 90000.0 3.58

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Siemens 13500.0 12500.0 3.47 ABB India 12000.0 11000.0 3.40 Ashoka Buildcon 330750.0 150000.0 1.18