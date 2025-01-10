HSBC Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. HSBC Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹11912.40 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities of predominantly mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HSBC Midcap Fund returned -4.37%, showing a negative delta of -0.06% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.41% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|3.59%
|-3.63%
|7.22%
|1 Year
|35.42%
|17.62%
|17.80%
|3 Years
|94.36%
|73.39%
|20.97%
|5 Years
|212.02%
|219.09%
|-7.07%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Suzlon Energy
|5.14%
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|4.32%
|Trent
|3.85%
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3.64%
|JSW Energy
|3.63%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|16.13%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|10.89%
|Investment Services
|10.72%
|Software & Programming
|7.36%
|Electric Utilities
|5.25%
|Construction Services
|4.49%
|Retail (Apparel)
|3.85%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.64%
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.42%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.31%
|Computer Services
|3.01%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|2.89%
|Healthcare Facilities
|2.48%
|Real Estate Operations
|2.48%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.39%
|Regional Banks
|2.32%
|Tobacco
|1.93%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.81%
|Water Transportation
|1.56%
|Paper & Paper Products
|1.43%
|Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)
|1.37%
|Retail (Specialty)
|1.32%
|Recreational Products
|1.0%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.48%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.38%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.3%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.27%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.15%
|Business Services
|0.12%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|0.04%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.01%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.70, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.42 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.98% for one year, 12.84% for three years, and 18.79% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|0.75%
|947000
|88.77
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|9177800.0
|7222000.0
|508.72
|JSW Energy
|7056200.0
|6288700.0
|427.10
|PB Fintech
|2541200.0
|2351700.0
|400.06
|Max Healthcare Institute
|3190590.0
|2870100.0
|292.07
|BSE
|899650.0
|608000.0
|271.51
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|1511453.0
|1395832.0
|249.29
|Coforge
|399900.0
|251700.0
|191.90
|Piramal Pharma
|1.03016E7
|6480400.0
|173.98
|Transformers And Rectifiers In
|2164810.0
|1849244.0
|171.27
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|764121.0
|614661.0
|168.59
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|2772995.0
|2355000.0
|154.76
|Polycab India
|296900.0
|229200.0
|148.54
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Indian Hotels Company
|2913700.0
|2464220.0
|166.76
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|1.2118123E7
|8843300.0
|160.66
|Sundaram Finance
|297144.0
|233064.0
|111.97
|EIH
|2172600.0
|1263406.0
|46.05
|KPIT Technologies
|836337.0
|221300.0
|30.84
|Timken India
|110872.0
|78225.0
|26.51
|CRISIL
|83911.0
|25591.0
|14.02
|Gland Pharma
|455609.0
|40600.0
|6.71
|Global Health
|229632.0
|56200.0
|6.22
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|245846.0
|45846.0
|6.03
|L&T Technology Services
|44000.0
|9300.0
|4.60
|IPCA Laboratories
|289000.0
|28200.0
|4.49
|Indian Bank
|129300.0
|29300.0
|1.74
|Sonata Software
|615996.0
|25407.0
|1.56
|Biocon
|3059800.0
|37600.0
|1.19
|Supreme Industries
|213992.0
|1441.0
|0.62
|Thermax
|37166.0
|1082.0
|0.54
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.