HSBC Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

HSBC Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HSBC Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HSBC Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. HSBC Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 11912.40 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities of predominantly mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, HSBC Midcap Fund returned -4.37%, showing a negative delta of -0.06% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.41% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 3.59% -3.63% 7.22%
1 Year 35.42% 17.62% 17.80%
3 Years 94.36% 73.39% 20.97%
5 Years 212.02% 219.09% -7.07%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Suzlon Energy5.14%
CG Power & Industrial Solutions4.32%
Trent3.85%
Dixon Technologies (India)3.64%
JSW Energy3.63%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Electronic Instr. & Controls16.13%
Misc. Capital Goods10.89%
Investment Services10.72%
Software & Programming7.36%
Electric Utilities5.25%
Construction Services4.49%
Retail (Apparel)3.85%
Audio & Video Equipment3.64%
Aerospace & Defense3.42%
Consumer Financial Services3.31%
Computer Services3.01%
Auto & Truck Parts2.89%
Healthcare Facilities2.48%
Real Estate Operations2.48%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.39%
Regional Banks2.32%
Tobacco1.93%
Hotels & Motels1.81%
Water Transportation1.56%
Paper & Paper Products1.43%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.37%
Retail (Specialty)1.32%
Recreational Products1.0%
Appliance & Tool0.48%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.38%
Misc. Financial Services0.3%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.27%
Construction - Raw Materials0.15%
Business Services0.12%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.04%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.70, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.42 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.98% for one year, 12.84% for three years, and 18.79% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services0.75%94700088.77

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions9177800.07222000.0508.72
JSW Energy7056200.06288700.0427.10
PB Fintech2541200.02351700.0400.06
Max Healthcare Institute3190590.02870100.0292.07
BSE899650.0608000.0271.51
Ge Vernova T&d India1511453.01395832.0249.29
Coforge399900.0251700.0191.90
Piramal Pharma1.03016E76480400.0173.98
Transformers And Rectifiers In2164810.01849244.0171.27
Aditya Birla Real Estate764121.0614661.0168.59
Kalyan Jewellers India2772995.02355000.0154.76
Polycab India296900.0229200.0148.54

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Hotels Company2913700.02464220.0166.76
FSN E-Commerce Ventures1.2118123E78843300.0160.66
Sundaram Finance297144.0233064.0111.97
EIH2172600.01263406.046.05
KPIT Technologies836337.0221300.030.84
Timken India110872.078225.026.51
CRISIL83911.025591.014.02
Gland Pharma455609.040600.06.71
Global Health229632.056200.06.22
Suven Pharmaceuticals245846.045846.06.03
L&T Technology Services44000.09300.04.60
IPCA Laboratories289000.028200.04.49
Indian Bank129300.029300.01.74
Sonata Software615996.025407.01.56
Biocon3059800.037600.01.19
Supreme Industries213992.01441.00.62
Thermax37166.01082.00.54

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

