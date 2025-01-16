HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. HSBC Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4361.90 crore. Under the guidance of Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, HSBC Multi Cap Fund returned -5.87%, showing a negative delta of -4.36% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.24% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.50% -6.43% 0.93% 1 Year 19.01% 9.51% 9.50% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 11.18% Software & Programming 10.59% Electronic Instr. & Controls 7.59% Construction Services 7.45% Computer Services 6.11% Consumer Financial Services 5.18% Investment Services 4.75% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.09% Oil & Gas Operations 3.07% Misc. Capital Goods 2.88% Audio & Video Equipment 1.84% Apparel/Accessories 1.82% Hotels & Motels 1.81% Major Drugs 1.72% Chemical Manufacturing 1.72% Personal & Household Prods. 1.69% Retail (Apparel) 1.66% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 1.59% Recreational Products 1.48% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.38% Electric Utilities 1.08% Auto & Truck Parts 1.06% Construction - Raw Materials 1.04% Communications Services 1.04% Iron & Steel 1.01% Appliance & Tool 0.93% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.89% Tobacco 0.84% Food Processing 0.83% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.8% Aerospace & Defense 0.74% Oil Well Services & Equipment 0.69% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.61% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.45% Retail (Specialty) 0.41% Railroads 0.36% Metal Mining 0.3% Paper & Paper Products 0.29% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.24% Trucking 0.16%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.48% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Sai Life Sciences 1.26% 753650 56.62 Swiggy 0.37% 304046 16.45

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Trent 111100.0 104590.0 74.51 NTPC 1764000.0 1449800.0 48.33 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 963750.0 410500.0 16.78 Grindwell Norton 69100.0 26748.0 5.14