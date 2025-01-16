HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. HSBC Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4361.90 crore. Under the guidance of Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, HSBC Multi Cap Fund returned -5.87%, showing a negative delta of -4.36% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.24% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-5.50%
|-6.43%
|0.93%
|1 Year
|19.01%
|9.51%
|9.50%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|37.58%
|-37.58%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|114.76%
|-114.76%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|3.47%
|ICICI Bank
|2.63%
|Infosys
|2.46%
|Kaynes Technology India
|2.44%
|Zomato
|2.38%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|11.18%
|Software & Programming
|10.59%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|7.59%
|Construction Services
|7.45%
|Computer Services
|6.11%
|Consumer Financial Services
|5.18%
|Investment Services
|4.75%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.09%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.07%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|2.88%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|1.84%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.82%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.81%
|Major Drugs
|1.72%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.72%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.69%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.66%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|1.59%
|Recreational Products
|1.48%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.38%
|Electric Utilities
|1.08%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.06%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.04%
|Communications Services
|1.04%
|Iron & Steel
|1.01%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.93%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|0.89%
|Tobacco
|0.84%
|Food Processing
|0.83%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.8%
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.74%
|Oil Well Services & Equipment
|0.69%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|0.61%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.45%
|Retail (Specialty)
|0.41%
|Railroads
|0.36%
|Metal Mining
|0.3%
|Paper & Paper Products
|0.29%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.24%
|Trucking
|0.16%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.48% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Sai Life Sciences
|1.26%
|753650
|56.62
|Swiggy
|0.37%
|304046
|16.45
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Kaynes Technology India
|166300.0
|148100.0
|109.86
|Oberoi Realty
|555900.0
|456400.0
|105.50
|Nippon Life
|1281000.0
|1095400.0
|79.64
|Neuland Laboratories
|57900.0
|56400.0
|77.41
|Bharti Airtel
|323600.0
|295200.0
|46.88
|Eclerx Services
|148871.0
|132831.0
|46.28
|ITC
|1018804.0
|779252.0
|37.69
|Safari Industries India
|158596.0
|126906.0
|33.02
|IPCA Laboratories
|219600.0
|176800.0
|29.98
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Trent
|111100.0
|104590.0
|74.51
|NTPC
|1764000.0
|1449800.0
|48.33
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|963750.0
|410500.0
|16.78
|Grindwell Norton
|69100.0
|26748.0
|5.14
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
