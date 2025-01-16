Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / HSBC Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

HSBC Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HSBC Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HSBC Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. HSBC Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 4361.90 crore. Under the guidance of Kapil Punjabi,Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, HSBC Multi Cap Fund returned -5.87%, showing a negative delta of -4.36% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.24% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.50% -6.43% 0.93%
1 Year 19.01% 9.51% 9.50%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank3.47%
ICICI Bank2.63%
Infosys2.46%
Kaynes Technology India2.44%
Zomato2.38%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks11.18%
Software & Programming10.59%
Electronic Instr. & Controls7.59%
Construction Services7.45%
Computer Services6.11%
Consumer Financial Services5.18%
Investment Services4.75%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.09%
Oil & Gas Operations3.07%
Misc. Capital Goods2.88%
Audio & Video Equipment1.84%
Apparel/Accessories1.82%
Hotels & Motels1.81%
Major Drugs1.72%
Chemical Manufacturing1.72%
Personal & Household Prods.1.69%
Retail (Apparel)1.66%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.59%
Recreational Products1.48%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.38%
Electric Utilities1.08%
Auto & Truck Parts1.06%
Construction - Raw Materials1.04%
Communications Services1.04%
Iron & Steel1.01%
Appliance & Tool0.93%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.89%
Tobacco0.84%
Food Processing0.83%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.8%
Aerospace & Defense0.74%
Oil Well Services & Equipment0.69%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.61%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.45%
Retail (Specialty)0.41%
Railroads0.36%
Metal Mining0.3%
Paper & Paper Products0.29%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.24%
Trucking0.16%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.48% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Sai Life Sciences1.26%75365056.62
Swiggy0.37%30404616.45

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Kaynes Technology India166300.0148100.0109.86
Oberoi Realty555900.0456400.0105.50
Nippon Life1281000.01095400.079.64
Neuland Laboratories57900.056400.077.41
Bharti Airtel323600.0295200.046.88
Eclerx Services148871.0132831.046.28
ITC1018804.0779252.037.69
Safari Industries India158596.0126906.033.02
IPCA Laboratories219600.0176800.029.98

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Trent111100.0104590.074.51
NTPC1764000.01449800.048.33
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation963750.0410500.016.78
Grindwell Norton69100.026748.05.14

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.