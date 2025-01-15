Hello User
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund performance review analysis for January

HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ankur Arora, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 298.43 crore. Under the guidance of Ankur Arora, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities of predominantly small cap companies. However, it could move a portion of its assets towards fixed income securities if the fund manager becomes negative on the Indian equity markets. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund returned 1.07%, showing a positive delta of 6.30% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 1.06% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -10.88%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 13.05% -8.62% 21.67%
1 Year -8.76% 11.50% -20.26%
3 Years 98.17% 45.28% 52.89%
5 Years 44.44% 179.41% -134.97%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Radico Khaitan4.23%
KEI Industries3.90%
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals3.89%
APL Apollo Tubes3.86%
Dixon Technologies (India)3.69%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Chemical Manufacturing10.5%
Construction Services6.68%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.49%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.63%
Healthcare Facilities4.97%
Software & Programming4.61%
Construction - Raw Materials4.6%
Consumer Financial Services4.46%
Beverages (Alcoholic)4.23%
Iron & Steel3.86%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures3.79%
Apparel/Accessories3.73%
Audio & Video Equipment3.69%
Food Processing3.49%
Hotels & Motels3.24%
Investment Services3.23%
Misc. Capital Goods2.79%
Trucking2.63%
Motion Pictures2.42%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.9%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.71%
Business Services1.47%
Tires1.41%
Computer Services1.21%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.40, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.24, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 19.26% for one year, 26.92% for three years, and 25.43% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
ACC1.63%200004.84
Chalet Hotels0.89%750002.66

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Carborundum Universal100000.090000.08.07
Creditaccess Grameen105000.075000.07.46
VIP Industries140000.0100000.06.66
Oberoi Realty65000.050000.04.59

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
KEI Industries90000.080000.011.57
Vinatiorg40000.038599.08.06
Navin Fluorine International20000.015000.06.74
Vmart Retail25000.020000.05.63
Arvind610294.0530762.05.06
Metropolis Healthcare40000.030000.04.67
Apollo Tyres250000.0150000.04.19
Somany Ceramics90000.057421.03.15
Birlasoft150000.0100000.02.83
Avanti Feeds125000.060000.02.82

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

