HSBC Value Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HSBC Value Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Value. HSBC Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹13674.90 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities, in the Indian markets with higher focus on undervalued securities. The Scheme could also additionally invest in Foreign Securities in international markets.There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HSBC Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, HSBC Value Fund returned -2.29%, showing a positive delta of 0.92% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.29% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.61% -4.35% 1.74% 1 Year 24.15% 12.61% 11.54% 3 Years 82.86% 41.84% 41.02% 5 Years 207.24% 120.27% 86.97%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 20.39% Construction Services 12.54% Software & Programming 9.67% Consumer Financial Services 5.33% Chemical Manufacturing 4.22% Investment Services 3.61% Electric Utilities 3.46% Oil & Gas Operations 3.4% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.81% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.8% Iron & Steel 2.77% Tobacco 2.71% Paper & Paper Products 2.53% Computer Services 2.05% Communications Services 2.0% Construction - Raw Materials 1.99% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.89% Biotechnology & Drugs 1.73% Food Processing 1.58% Auto & Truck Parts 1.5% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.27% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.02% Hotels & Motels 0.92% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.9% Metal Mining 0.85% Recreational Products 0.83% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.63% Aerospace & Defense 0.53% Personal & Household Prods. 0.5% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.5% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.41%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.19, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.35 and 0.99, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.65% for one year, 13.69% for three years, and 20.53% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: