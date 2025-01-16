Hello User
HSBC Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

HSBC Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of HSBC Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

HSBC Value Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: HSBC Value Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Value. HSBC Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 13674.90 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Gautam Bhupal,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities, in the Indian markets with higher focus on undervalued securities. The Scheme could also additionally invest in Foreign Securities in international markets.There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of HSBC Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, HSBC Value Fund returned -5.25%, showing a negative delta of -3.74% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.96% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -6.79% -6.43% -0.36%
1 Year 16.86% 9.51% 7.35%
3 Years 69.01% 37.58% 31.43%
5 Years 184.87% 114.76% 70.11%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank4.14%
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3.67%
HDFC Bank3.52%
KEC International3.44%
Tech Mahindra2.87%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks19.77%
Construction Services12.99%
Software & Programming10.02%
Consumer Financial Services5.04%
Chemical Manufacturing4.26%
Investment Services3.67%
Tobacco3.19%
Iron & Steel2.86%
Oil & Gas Operations2.83%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.8%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.64%
Paper & Paper Products2.41%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.25%
Computer Services2.16%
Construction - Raw Materials2.13%
Communications Services2.07%
Electric Utilities1.86%
Biotechnology & Drugs1.85%
Food Processing1.45%
Auto & Truck Parts1.43%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.32%
Hotels & Motels1.24%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.04%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.93%
Recreational Products0.82%
Metal Mining0.79%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.63%
Aerospace & Defense0.5%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.49%
Personal & Household Prods.0.45%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.38%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.59, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.20 and 0.97, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.32% for one year, 13.69% for three years, and 20.57% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts0.22%76361929.19

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Infosys1848300.01702400.0320.06
Bharti Airtel1859500.01771600.0281.29
ITC6322552.04833376.0233.77
Godfrey Phillips India387677.0380256.0198.79
The Ramco Cements1617578.01413019.0136.45

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
NTPC1.30142E77583100.0252.79
Brigade Enterprises1803530.01579259.0196.31
JK Paper4384971.04338180.0179.95
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation3614850.01901900.077.75

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

