HUL Q4: Consolidated profit up 13% YoY at ₹2,601 crore; income rises 11%1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 12.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,601 crore for Q4FY23 against a profit of ₹2,307 crore in the same quarter last year. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share for FY23.
