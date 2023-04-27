FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on April 27 reported a 12.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,601 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23) against a profit of ₹2,307 crore in the same quarter last year.

In an exchange filing, HUL said its total consolidated income for the March quarter of FY23 stood at ₹15,375 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹13,846 crore in Q4FY22.

Total consolidated sales at ₹14,953 crore grew 11 per cent YoY during the quarter.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share for FY23.

"Together with the interim dividend of ₹17 per share paid on 2 st November 2022, the total dividend for the financial year 2022-23 amounts to ₹39 per share," the company said in its BSE filing.

The revenue for the home care segment rose to ₹5,637 crore in Q4FY23, up 18.85 per cent against ₹4,743 crore YoY, while the revenue for beauty and personal care rose to ₹5,257 crore in Q4FY23, up 10.84 per cent from ₹4,743 crore YoY.

The foods & refreshment segment clocked a revenue of ₹3,794 crore in Q4FY23, up just 2.6 per cent against ₹3,698 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total segment revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹15,215 crore, up 10.52 per cent against ₹13,767 crore in Q4FY22.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 8 per cent for the quarter to ₹3,574 crore.

Moreover, the company said the company completed the acquisition of 51 per cent shareholding (fully diluted basis) of Zywie Ventures Private Limited as of 10th January 2023 and the same has been accounted as a subsidiary in the consolidated financial statements from the said date.

Also, the company completed the acquisition of 19.8 per cent shareholding (fully diluted basis) of Nutritionalab Private Limited as of 4th January 2023. The same has been accounted as a joint venture in the consolidated financial statements from the said date.

Shares of HUL traded 1.27 per cent lower at ₹2,472.85 around 12:55 pm.

