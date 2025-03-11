Markets
Hydro, solar, & EVs—How Tata Power is powering a greener tomorrow
Suchitra Mandal 5 min read 11 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM IST
SummaryTata Power drives India’s clean energy shift with mega renewables, floating solar, and EV infra. Targeting 65% green capacity by 2030, it’s leading the charge toward a sustainable future.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tata Power, one of India's oldest and most influential energy conglomerates, is rewriting its legacy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less