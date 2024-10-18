Hyundai IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Hyundai Motor India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the biggest IPO in India, received tepid response from retail investors, but managed to sail through on the last day, helped by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). As the bidding process has ended, investors now await Hyundai Motor India IPO allotment.

Hyundai IPO allotment date is likely today. The company is expected to finalise the basis of Hyundai IPO share allotment on Friday, October 18. The ₹27,870.16 crore worth Hyundai Motor India IPO was open during October 15 -17.

Once Hyundai IPO allotment is finalised, the company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 21 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Hyundai IPO allotment status online though the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Hyundai Motor India IPO registrar.

Applicants must follow the below mentioned simple steps to check Hyundai IPO allotment status online.

Hyundai IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link -https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Hyundai Motor India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Hyundai IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO: Deepak Shenoy highlights these real concerns for investors

Hyundai IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Hyundai Motor India Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Hyundai IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hyundai IPO GMP Today Hyundai Motor India shares are showing a weak trend in the unlisted market as the grey market premium (GMP) has dried. According to stock market experts, Hyundai IPO GMP today is ₹-33. This indicates that Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at a discount to its issue price in the grey market.

Hyundai IPO GMP today has turned negative, which means the stock is trading lower by ₹33 than its issue price in the grey market. Considering the Hyundai IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Hyundai Motor India shares is ₹1,927 apiece, a discount of 1.68% to the IPO price of ₹1,960 per share.

Hyundai Motor India IPO Details Hyundai Motor India opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 15, and closed on Thursday, October 17. Hyundai IPO allotment date is likely today, October 18, and the listing date is October 22. Hyundai Motor India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Hyundai IPO is the biggest IPO in India worth ₹27,870.16 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 14.22 crore equity shares. Hyundai IPO price band was set at ₹1,865 to ₹1960 per share.

Hyundai IPO was subscribed 2.37 times in total as the issue received bids for 23.63 crore equity shares as against 9.97 crore shares on offer. Retail investors’ portion was subscribed 50%, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was booked 60%. The QIB portion saw a subscription of 6.97 times. The employee portion was subscribed 1.74 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan India and Morgan Stanley India Company are the book running lead managers of the Hyundai Motor IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.