Hyundai Motor India m-cap nears ₹2 lakh crore as stock jumps over 12% in just 4 sessions

Hyundai Motor India share price in focus today: Maintaining its winning streak for the second consecutive trading session, Hyundai Motor’s share price rose 3.5% in Wednesday’s trade (June 25), hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹2,144.90 apiece on heavy volumes.

Today’s gain has pushed the stock’s cumulative gain to 12.4% over four sessions, bringing Hyundai’s market capitalization closer to ₹2 lakh crore. Based on the day’s high, the company’s market cap stood at ₹1.75 lakh crore.

The stock, which debuted on the Indian stock market in October 2024, remained on the sidelines for nearly seven months before picking up momentum in May and has continued the trend through June. Earlier this month, it surpassed its IPO price of ₹1,960 for the first time since listing and closed above this level on June 20.

The bullish momentum in Hyundai Motor share price is being driven by strong technical indicators, a positive outlook from top brokerages, and improving sentiment in the broader Indian market, all of which have helped the stock break out of its consolidation phase, rewarding IPO investors who stayed the course.

Domestic brokerage firm Avendus Spark has initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor India with a target price of ₹2,350 apiece, the highest target among analysts currently tracking the stock. Nomura, which already had a 'buy' call, reiterated its view and set a target of ₹2,291. These two are now the highest price targets on the Street for Hyundai Motor India.

Earlier, Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,050, anticipating industry trends to improve from 2HFY26, supported by multiple tailwinds despite near-term challenges.

The brokerage expects the company to gain market share from CY2026, driven by new and refreshed product launches in the SUV segment across multiple powertrains, along with an entry into the MUV segment in FY27, thereby expanding its total addressable market.

The company’s management has expressed an optimistic outlook on sustained export growth, targeting 7–8% volume growth in exports for the current fiscal year despite global headwinds. In FY25, Hyundai exported 163,386 vehicles, compared with 163,155 units in FY24, while domestic sales stood at 598,666 units, down from 614,721 units in FY24.

On the domestic front, the company remains cautiously optimistic in the near term amid macroeconomic challenges and weakening consumer sentiment and expects FY26 domestic sales growth to broadly align with industry projections of low single-digit growth.

Meanwhile, Hyundai announced an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including facelifts) by FY2030, comprising 20 ICE vehicles and 6 EVs. It also plans to introduce new eco-friendly powertrains, such as hybrids, to diversify its portfolio.