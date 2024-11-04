Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1805.25, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78472.67, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1840.5 and a low of ₹1797.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1810.01
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.81 & P/B is at 12.19.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.65% with a target price of ₹2160.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price down -1.47% today to trade at ₹1805.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.57% each respectively.
