Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹ 1830.35 and closed at ₹ 1805.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1840.5 and a low of ₹ 1797.3 during the day. Overall, there was a decline in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1805.25, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78472.67, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1840.5 and a low of ₹1797.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1810.01 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.81 & P/B is at 12.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.65% with a target price of ₹2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.