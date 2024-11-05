Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1800.25 and closed at 1828.55. The stock reached a high of 1839.6 and a low of 1800 during the day. This indicates a positive trading session, with the stock closing higher than its opening price.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Hyundai Motor IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Hyundai Motor IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price 1828.55, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78314.23, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 1839.6 and a low of 1800 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51810.01
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.70 & P/B is at 12.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.13% with a target price of 2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price has gained 0.77% today, currently at 1828.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.59% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
