Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are up by 1.49%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1820.25 and closed at 1856.15. The stock reached a high of 1867 and a low of 1820.25 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price 1856.15, 1.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 1867 and a low of 1820.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51810.01
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.88 & P/B is at 12.23.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.37% with a target price of 2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price has gained 1.49% today to trade at 1856.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
