Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1922 and closed at 1886.4. The stock reached a high of 1935 and a low of 1877.6 during the day.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:02 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price 1886.4, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80043.54, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 1935 and a low of 1877.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.78 & P/B is at 12.69.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price down -0.54% today to trade at 1886.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
