Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹ 1922 and closed at ₹ 1886.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1935 and a low of ₹ 1877.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.78 & P/B is at 12.69.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.