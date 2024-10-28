Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -1.56%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.01% with a target price of ₹2160.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The FII holding has
Hyundai Motor India share price down -1.56% today to trade at ₹1815 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.12% & 1.11% each respectively.