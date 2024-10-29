Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1765.05, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80021.26, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1808 and a low of ₹1760.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.56 & P/B is at 12.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.38% with a target price of ₹2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.