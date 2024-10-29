Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1805 and closed at 1765.05. During the day, the stock reached a high of 1808 and a low of 1760.2.

Hyundai Motor IndiaShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price 1765.05, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.26, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1808 and a low of 1760.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.56 & P/B is at 12.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.38% with a target price of 2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price down -2.15% today to trade at 1765.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.02% each respectively.

