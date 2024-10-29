Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|0.00
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.38% with a target price of ₹2160.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The FII holding has
Hyundai Motor India share price down -2.15% today to trade at ₹1765 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.53% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess