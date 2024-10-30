Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Hyundai Motor India share price are up by 2.5%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1803.3, 2.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80233.11, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1819 and a low of ₹1762 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1847.20
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% & ROA of 19.89% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 22.97 & P/B is at 11.76.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.78% with a target price of ₹2160.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The FII holding has
Hyundai Motor India share price up 2.5% today to trade at ₹1803.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.17% each respectively.
