Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are up by 3.23%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹ 1765.25 and closed at ₹ 1816.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1819 and a low of ₹ 1762 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1816.1, 3.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80295.59, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1819 and a low of ₹1762 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1847.20 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% .The current P/E of the stock is at 22.97 & P/B is at 11.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.94% with a target price of ₹2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

