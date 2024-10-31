Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -0.58%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1824.85 and closed slightly lower at 1822.10. The stock reached a high of 1842.60 during the day and a low of 1815.15.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India
Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price 1822.1, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1842.6 and a low of 1815.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51834.97
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% .The current P/E of the stock is at 23.93 & P/B is at 12.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.54% with a target price of 2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Hyundai Motor India share price down -0.58% today to trade at 1822.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
