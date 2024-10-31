Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -0.58%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Hyundai Motor India shares are trading at price ₹1822.1, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1842.6 and a low of ₹1815.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1834.97 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45% .The current P/E of the stock is at 23.93 & P/B is at 12.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.54% with a target price of ₹2160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.