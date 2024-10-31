Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on : Hyundai Motor India share are down by -0.58%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1834.97
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 39.45%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.54% with a target price of ₹2160.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.74% MF holding, & 7.36% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The FII holding has
Hyundai Motor India share price down -0.58% today to trade at ₹1822.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.