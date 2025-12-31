In the comic books I devoured as a child, the masked Lone Ranger announced his arrival in the lawless Wild West with a ringing “Hi-Yo, Silver!” Justice would soon follow, bullies would be defeated, and order restored. When the story ended, the final frame showed the Lone Ranger riding into the sunset, one last triumphant cry echoing behind him: “Hi-Yo, Silver! Away!”
I made 342% on silver—and still think it was a poor investment
SummaryBought silver in 2013 to hedge uncertainty, sold it in 2025 after a sharp rally. The return looks impressive, but the reasons behind it, and the opportunity cost, tell a more cautionary investing story.
