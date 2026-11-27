Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is maintaining the design of its flagship futures contract for UK government bonds following market feedback, in a move that may surprise investors who had been positioning for a change.

ICE informed traders that it won’t pursue a proposal to change the eligibility criteria for its contracts tracking UK bonds with a maturity of around 10 years, according to a notice released after the market had closed on Thursday. Bloomberg reported last week that the exchange had been “informally soliciting market feedback” on the change.

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Under the rejected proposal, only gilts with an original term to maturity of 16 years or less would be eligible to settlement of futures contract. This would exclude so-called aged bonds that were issued at longer tenors years ago but have since rolled down the yield curve.

The change would have addressed the increasing concentration of the delivery basket in gilts with lower coupons, whose favorable tax treatment can warp valuations relative to recently-issued notes. Many of the aged bonds are also owned in large part by the Bank of England, which accumulated a massive portfolio of gilts through years of quantitative easing program — another factor altering their liquidity.

In a note earlier this week, analysts at Lloyds Banking Group Plc said the fact ICE was informally consulting on such a change had already moved the market as investors prepared for the exchange to alter its rules. Aged bonds had cheapened relative to gilts that would remain eligible should ICE proceed with the proposal, they said.

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That dynamic may now reverse when gilt trading resumes in London on Friday. ICE’s futures contracts start trading at 1 a.m. London time, before the cash market opens at 8 a.m.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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