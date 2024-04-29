ICICI Bank, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Bank, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 109.35(0.49%) points and Sensex was up by 518.8(0.7%) points at 29 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 512.25(1.06%) at 29 Apr 2024 10:44:56 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HCL Technologies, ITC, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

