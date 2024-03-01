ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Cipla hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 195.6(0.89%) points and Sensex was up by 621.68(0.86%) points at 01 Mar 2024 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 507.45(1.1%) at 01 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Titan Company were the top gainers while HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



