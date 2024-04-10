ICICI Bank, NTPC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.05(0.27%) points and Sensex was up by 217.78(0.29%) points at 10 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 182.4(0.37%) at 10 Apr 2024 10:44:58 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}