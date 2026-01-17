ICICI Bank Q3 Results: PAT falls 4% to ₹11,318 crore, NII up 8% YoY; CEO Sandeep Bakhshi’s term extended for 2 years

ICICI Bank Q3 Results: India's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported that its standalone Q3 profit after tax fell by 4.02% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,317.86 crore. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹11,792.42 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) rose by 7.7% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹21,932 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹20,371 crore in Q3FY25.

The net interest margin was 4.30% in Q3FY26, slightly above the 4.25% recorded in Q3FY25 and unchanged from 4.30% in Q2FY26.

Further, the private bank's non-interest income, not including treasury, rose by 12.4% year-on-year to ₹7,525 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹6,697 crore in Q3FY25.

Operating expenses saw a year-on-year increase of 13.2%, reaching ₹11,944 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹10,552 crore in Q3FY25.

Asset quality As per the bank’s filing with the exchanges, the gross NPA ratio stood at 1.53% on December 31, 2025, down from 1.58% on September 30, 2025, and 1.96% on December 31, 2024.

The net NPA ratio was recorded at 0.37% on December 31, 2025, compared to 0.39% on September 30, 2025, and 0.42% on December 31, 2024.

Credit growth As per the bank's exchange filing, the net domestic advances increased by 11.5% year-on-year and 4.0% on a sequential basis as of December 31, 2025, in comparison to 10.6% and 3.3% for September 30, 2025.

Deposit growth As stated in the bank's exchange filing, average deposits rose by 8.7% compared to the previous year and by 1.8% from the previous quarter, reaching ₹15,86,088 crore in Q3FY26. Average deposits in current and savings accounts saw an increase of 8.9% year-on-year and 1.5% sequentially in Q3FY26.

Capital adequacy Per the bank's exchange filing, taking into account the earnings for the nine months concluding December 31, 2025 (9M-2026), the Bank's total capital adequacy ratio on December 31, 2025, stood at 17.34%.

CEO Sandeep Bakhshi's term extended ICICI Bank's board of directors has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and CEO for an additional two years, effective from October 4, 2026, to October 3, 2028.

Bakhshi was first appointed as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank in October 2018, and his term was previously extended until October 2026. He has been a part of the ICICI Group since 1996.

Additionally, the board of directors added that Ajay Kumar Gupta’s current term as Executive Director of the Bank extends until November 26, 2026.

The board unanimously agreed to reappoint Ajay Kumar Gupta for an additional two-year term, starting from November 27, 2026, and concluding on November 26, 2028, pending the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, shareholders, and any other required authorizations.

On Friday, ICICI Bank shares ended 0.5% lower at ₹1,411.65 apiece on the BSE.