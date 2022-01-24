How ICICI Bank escaped Monday's carnage

To be sure, investors have taken note of ICICI’s consistent earnings delivery in the past few quarters. The stock is up 47% in the last one year. Kotak’s analysts point out, “We have seen the bank’s valuation expand sharply post the initial covid lockdown. We see further room for expansion even as we are cognizant that the bank is trading close to its peak valuation. However, this is likely to be gradual and driven by consistent execution rather than any positive surprise on operating metrics hereon." Jefferies’ analysts say that improvement in return on equity will drive the next leg of rerating for the stock.

