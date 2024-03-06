ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -45.4(-0.2%) points and Sensex was down by -194.25(-0.26%) points at 06 Mar 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 429.25(0.9%) at 06 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Wipro, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

