ICICI Direct has resumed trading operations on its mobile app and website after nearly one hour of market opening. The broking platform had delayed operations multiple times on Friday morning due to a ‘maintenance’ issue.

“Our Site/App are working fine now. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused." ICICI Direct said in a tweet on X.

The trading on ICICI Direct began at around 10:20 am on Friday after the broking platform delaying it few times.

“ICICIdirect.com shall be available by 10:30 am, Friday, 17th May 2024. We deeply regret the inconvenience," a message on the website of ICICI Direct earlier showed.

The website was down for maintenance and was earlier said to be operational again by 9:30 AM. However, this time was revised to 9:45 AM, and then to 10 AM and later to 10:30 am.

Users of ICICI Direct took it to social media platform ‘X’ to complain against the outage, expressing their anger as they were unable to login. While some questioned on why the maintenance activity was being done during market hours, others complained about the loss of opportunities and the amount of money lost.

Taking a dig at the broking house, an X user said the issue can erode a huge amount of capital of its users.

Another investor, tagging SEBI and Ministry of Finance, questioned on the on the expected losses on the opportunity lost in the market.

The reason behind the "maintenance" activity by ICICI Direct on a trading day is still unknown.

