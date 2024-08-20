ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Consultancy Services & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 131.6(0.54%) points and Sensex was up by 338.5(0.42%) points at 20 Aug 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 411.7(0.82%) at 20 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.Other stocks such as Drs Dilip Roadlines, Jet Airways (India), Arman Financial Services, GSS Infotech, A&M Jumbo Bags hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}