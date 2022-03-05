ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) has launched ICICI Prudential 5-year G-Sec ETF, an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund tracking Nifty 5-year benchmark G-Sec Index. It falls under a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk category. The new fund offer opened for subscription on March 04, 2022 and closes on March 07, 2022. The entry load and exit load is nil for the scheme. The minimum subscription amount during NFO is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1.

During ongoing/continuous offer on the stock exchanges, investors can buy/sell units of the scheme in round lot of 1 unit and in multiples thereof. If investors want to buy directly with the fund house, authorised participant(s)/ investor(s) can buy/sell units of the scheme in creation unit size viz. 10,000 units and in multiples thereof.

The units of the scheme are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE within 5 Business Days from the date of allotment.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 5-year Benchmark G-Sec Index and its fund managers are Rahul Goswami, Anuj Tagra and Naresh Chaudhary.

As per the AMC, the ‘Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec Index’ is a single bond index tracking the most liquid 5-year benchmark security issued by the Government of India. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the most liquid Government of India bond in the 5-year maturity segment. The constituent of the index is 5.63% GS 2026 (IN0020210012). The index review happens on a monthly-basis.

