ICICI Pru MF’s 5-year G-Sec ETF NFO open for subscription

As per the AMC, the ‘Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec Index’ is a single bond index tracking the most liquid 5-year benchmark security issued by the Government of India. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the most liquid Government of India bond in the 5-year maturity segment. The constituent of the index is 5.63% GS 2026 (IN0020210012). The index review happens on a monthly-basis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}