ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sankaran Naren,Anand Sharma,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. ICICI Pru Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹14152.04 crore. Under the guidance of Sankaran Naren,Anand Sharma,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation through investments in equity & equity related instrument across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks of various industries. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Pru Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, ICICI Pru Multicap Fund returned -0.60%, showing a positive delta of 2.61% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.30% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.31% -4.35% 4.04% 1 Year 20.96% 12.61% 8.35% 3 Years 70.95% 41.84% 29.11% 5 Years 168.35% 120.27% 48.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 18.33% Oil & Gas Operations 6.66% Software & Programming 6.32% Chemical Manufacturing 5.7% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.48% Construction Services 4.92% Construction - Raw Materials 4.28% Consumer Financial Services 2.74% Insurance (Life) 2.3% Personal & Household Prods. 2.24% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.02% Electric Utilities 2.0% Communications Services 1.99% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.83% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.83% Misc. Capital Goods 1.83% Recreational Products 1.81% Auto & Truck Parts 1.72% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.55% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.38% Investment Services 1.32% Iron & Steel 1.27% Broadcasting & Cable TV 1.1% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 1.1% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.02% Hotels & Motels 0.97% Appliance & Tool 0.88% Footwear 0.88% Natural Gas Utilities 0.84% Motion Pictures 0.72% Healthcare Facilities 0.71% Food Processing 0.62% Business Services 0.59% Major Drugs 0.57% Containers & Packaging 0.55% Metal Mining 0.47% Railroads 0.46% Tires 0.41% Retail (Grocery) 0.29%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.20 and 0.87, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.32% for one year, 12.70% for three years, and 19.69% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: