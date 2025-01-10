Hello User
Business News/ Markets / ICICI Pru Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

ICICI Pru Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

ICICI Pru Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ICICI Pru Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Pru Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sankaran Naren,Anand Sharma,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. ICICI Pru Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 14152.04 crore. Under the guidance of Sankaran Naren,Anand Sharma,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation through investments in equity & equity related instrument across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks of various industries. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Pru Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, ICICI Pru Multicap Fund returned -0.60%, showing a positive delta of 2.61% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.30% against the NIFTY 500’s -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.31% -4.35% 4.04%
1 Year 20.96% 12.61% 8.35%
3 Years 70.95% 41.84% 29.11%
5 Years 168.35% 120.27% 48.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank5.50%
HDFC Bank3.90%
Reliance Industries3.75%
Axis Bank3.14%
Infosys2.18%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks18.33%
Oil & Gas Operations6.66%
Software & Programming6.32%
Chemical Manufacturing5.7%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.48%
Construction Services4.92%
Construction - Raw Materials4.28%
Consumer Financial Services2.74%
Insurance (Life)2.3%
Personal & Household Prods.2.24%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.02%
Electric Utilities2.0%
Communications Services1.99%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.83%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.83%
Misc. Capital Goods1.83%
Recreational Products1.81%
Auto & Truck Parts1.72%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.55%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.38%
Investment Services1.32%
Iron & Steel1.27%
Broadcasting & Cable TV1.1%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.1%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.02%
Hotels & Motels0.97%
Appliance & Tool0.88%
Footwear0.88%
Natural Gas Utilities0.84%
Motion Pictures0.72%
Healthcare Facilities0.71%
Food Processing0.62%
Business Services0.59%
Major Drugs0.57%
Containers & Packaging0.55%
Metal Mining0.47%
Railroads0.46%
Tires0.41%
Retail (Grocery)0.29%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.20 and 0.87, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.32% for one year, 12.70% for three years, and 19.69% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Britannia Industries0.48%13897668.68
Teamlease Services0.34%16811948.73
Shree Cement0.32%1766046.06
LIC Housing Finance0.25%55000035.14
KEI Industries0.24%7819633.73

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries4289358.04115337.0531.79
Axis Bank4520671.03924873.0445.99
State Bank Of India3533421.03110277.0260.94
Bharti Airtel1787469.01558069.0253.53
Aia Engineering624162.0584148.0204.41
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation9281245.07102033.0182.31
Tata Steel1.739866E71.2495391E7180.61
FSN E-Commerce Ventures1.0653395E79099772.0156.58
JK Cement364068.0347167.0148.53
ACC637722.0615938.0136.90
CMS Info Systems2759893.02614009.0129.63
SBI Life Insurance Company907916.0784122.0112.74
PVR Inox713600.0665398.0102.48
Atul137305.0124963.091.18
Grasim Industries468772.0336451.087.69
Indusind Bank1287813.0833680.083.03
Aurobindo Pharma698661.0636221.080.33
Rain Industries5366794.05085652.078.19
NMDC3394707.02883743.066.35
Sona Blw Precision Forgings1025343.0925343.062.15
NHPC1.0857718E77573606.061.68
Eicher Motors172994.0121781.058.85
RHI Magnesita India1153466.01116640.058.16
Hero Motocorp131981.0118701.056.53
Indian Energy Exchange3388056.03180213.056.04
PNC Infratech2432373.01875516.055.53
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals3367877.03345818.051.72
Indiamart Intermesh243069.0214474.050.30
Kalpataru Projects International616450.0430605.049.10
Oil India539969.0449438.022.05

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank4241215.03079864.0553.16
Infosys2031006.01663452.0309.05
Syngene International2249660.02248223.0211.52
Max Financial Services1396229.01335912.0151.49
The Ramco Cements1576826.01471357.0149.32
Affle India776383.0622147.0100.75
HCL Technologies618450.0460950.085.19
Oberoi Realty687863.0383413.076.97
Federal Bank4502638.03425685.072.21
Muthoot Finance399221.0326469.062.59
Cyient411062.0330913.061.34
Indian Hotels Company903984.0734628.058.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC578555.0541549.046.86
Tech Mahindra284872.0206872.035.43
EPL1258362.0979422.025.09
Zydus Wellness106745.094912.019.22
Chalet Hotels173249.045643.04.07

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

