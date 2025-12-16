ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Issue booked 39 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 14% premium

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO in focus: The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, received a solid response from investors during its three-day bidding period.

The issue saw a subscription rate exceeding 39 times, emerging as one of the largest mainboard IPOs of over ₹10,000 crore to receive such a strong investor response.

The issue, which opened on Friday, December 12, closed today, attracting bids for 137 crore shares against over 3.50 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 39.17 times, as per exchange data.

Advertisement

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw a strong response, with the quota being subscribed 124 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 22 times, and the retail investor had a mild interest, as the portion booked 2.53 times.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO, worth ₹10,602.65 crore, is priced in the range of ₹2,061-2,165 per equity share, which is entirely an offer for sale of 4.90 crore shares.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 17. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, December 18, and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed the same day. The stock is slated to list on BSE and NSE on Friday, December 19.

Advertisement

Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51% in the AMC, while Prudential owns the remaining 49%.

Once listed, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the latest asset manager to debut on the country's stock exchanges, joining players such as HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC, and Nippon Life India Asset Management.

It will also be the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Investor interest appears upbeat, with the grey market premium (GMP) at ₹300 on December 16. This premium implies a potential listing price of around ₹2465, signalling a 13.85% upside over the upper IPO price of ₹2165.

Advertisement

The grey market premium reflects the additional price investors are willing to pay over the official issue price.

About ICICI Prudential AMC ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is one of the oldest asset management companies (AMC) in India with a strong parentage of ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holding Ltd.

ICICI Pru is also the largest AMC in India in terms of active mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets. Under Management (QAAUM) and Equity & Equity-oriented QAAUM with a market share of 13.3% and 13.6% as of September 2025, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.