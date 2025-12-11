ICICI Pru AMC's upcoming IPO to test group’s listing luck
Mayur Bhalerao 7 min read 11 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO marks a significant event in India's capital markets, enabling the largest active equity fund manager to enter public markets. With a ₹10,600-crore issue and a diversified AUM, the AMC is poised for growth amid increasing mutual fund penetration.
As India’s capital markets expand and household savings accelerate their shift toward financial products, asset management companies are entering a new phase of growth, powered by rising retail participation and record flows into systematic investment plans (SIPs). Against this backdrop, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. (ICICI Prudential AMC)—the country’s largest active equity fund manager—is set to make its stock market debut this week.
