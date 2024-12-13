ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Roshan Chutkey, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 boasts an impressive AUM of ₹432.96 crore. Under the guidance of Roshan Chutkey, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of sectors that could benefit from growth in consumption and related activities. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 returned -1.23%, showing a negative delta of -0.03%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.56%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 17.38% 4.08% 13.30% 1 Year 36.42% 16.38% 20.04% 3 Years 17.76% 40.22% -22.46% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Constr. & Agric. Machinery 9.98% Communications Services 9.74% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 9.63% Biotechnology & Drugs 8.73% Food Processing 7.61% Tobacco 6.7% Recreational Products 5.86% Personal & Household Prods. 2.84% Broadcasting & Cable TV 1.04% Appliance & Tool 1.02% Consumer Financial Services 0.8% Electric Utilities 0.57% Chemical Manufacturing 0.45% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.36%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.78, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.69% for one year, 15.07% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

