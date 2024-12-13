Hello User
Business News/ Markets / ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Roshan Chutkey, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 boasts an impressive AUM of 432.96 crore. Under the guidance of Roshan Chutkey, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of sectors that could benefit from growth in consumption and related activities. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Series 2 returned -1.23%, showing a negative delta of -0.03%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.56%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 17.38% 4.08% 13.30%
1 Year 36.42% 16.38% 20.04%
3 Years 17.76% 40.22% -22.46%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Mahindra & Mahindra9.98%
Bharti Airtel9.74%
Maruti Suzuki India8.07%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries7.32%
ITC6.70%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Constr. & Agric. Machinery9.98%
Communications Services9.74%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers9.63%
Biotechnology & Drugs8.73%
Food Processing7.61%
Tobacco6.7%
Recreational Products5.86%
Personal & Household Prods.2.84%
Broadcasting & Cable TV1.04%
Appliance & Tool1.02%
Consumer Financial Services0.8%
Electric Utilities0.57%
Chemical Manufacturing0.45%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.36%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.78, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.69% for one year, 15.07% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Mahindra & Mahindra543990.0488427.043.19
Maruti Suzuki India59569.046692.034.94
Ashok Leyland536169.0475203.06.77
Asian Paints63796.06216.01.93

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

