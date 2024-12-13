ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹16767.51 crore. Under the guidance of Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominately in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund returned -0.15%, showing a positive delta of 1.05%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.23%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|8.87%
|4.08%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|30.59%
|16.38%
|14.21%
|3 Years
|21.68%
|40.22%
|-18.54%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|TVS Motor Co
|9.26%
|ICICI Bank
|7.64%
|Maruti Suzuki India
|6.83%
|HDFC Bank
|4.96%
|Avenue Supermarts
|4.62%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|16.49%
|Recreational Products
|11.98%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|6.83%
|Software & Programming
|5.81%
|Retail (Grocery)
|4.62%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.52%
|Construction Services
|3.77%
|Computer Services
|3.58%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.14%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|3.04%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.88%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|2.76%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|2.0%
|Communications Services
|1.95%
|Motion Pictures
|1.43%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.4%
|Food Processing
|1.28%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.22%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.2%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.15%
|Investment Services
|1.07%
|Airline
|0.97%
|Major Drugs
|0.95%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.81%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.72%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.46%
|Iron & Steel
|0.39%
|Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)
|0.3%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.28%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.06% for one year, 11.81% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Sundaram Clayton
|0.67%
|499417
|112.65
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|TVS Motor Co
|6375187.0
|6225187.0
|1552.38
|Maruti Suzuki India
|1049183.0
|1034172.0
|1145.50
|Avenue Supermarts
|2270950.0
|1970137.0
|774.41
|Zomato
|2.4914515E7
|2.3414515E7
|566.05
|Ethos
|1644245.0
|1569245.0
|463.25
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|2.6089762E7
|1.9674521E7
|356.02
|Axis Bank
|3141318.0
|2941318.0
|341.07
|R R Kabel
|2116669.0
|2016669.0
|303.85
|Azad Engineering
|1851718.0
|1672140.0
|241.60
|PVR Inox
|1932174.0
|1530838.0
|240.38
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|4007247.0
|2807247.0
|192.50
|Sharda Motor Industries
|830969.0
|773387.0
|172.23
|Cummins India
|304661.0
|254661.0
|89.15
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|1.0414694E7
|9914694.0
|1281.23
|HDFC Bank
|4886743.0
|4786743.0
|830.84
|Infosys
|3453161.0
|3353161.0
|589.24
|Bharti Airtel
|2231461.0
|2031461.0
|327.60
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1881237.0
|1681237.0
|310.85
|Britannia Industries
|376990.0
|374118.0
|214.26
|Trent
|315798.0
|285798.0
|203.73
|HCL Technologies
|1331913.0
|1142649.0
|201.80
|Siemens
|306151.0
|286151.0
|199.63
|360 One Wam
|1789576.0
|1639576.0
|178.80
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|3877794.0
|3844748.0
|165.23
|TVS Holdings
|98881.0
|96944.0
|120.95
|Netweb Technologies India
|494842.0
|418960.0
|113.03
|Phoenix Mills
|711724.0
|686473.0
|104.50
|Mphasis
|441596.0
|264081.0
|76.05
|Bajaj Electricals
|711045.0
|606888.0
|52.86
|GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE
|1232898.0
|1135320.0
|37.49
|GR Infraprojects
|203818.0
|109739.0
|17.77
|Nazara Technologies
|252250.0
|21253.0
|2.01
